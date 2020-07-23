YUMA, Arizona – Patricia Lou "Pat" Muxlow Shaver, 91, of Yuma, Arizona, died on Thursday July 16, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.



Pat was born June 5, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Clarisse and Howard Muxlow. In 1949, she married Harold D. Shaver, with whom she had three children – Rick, Dennis, and Mary Ellen.



Pat worked at the Washington County YMCA for 26 years. She and Harold retired in Yuma and enjoyed their time at Desert Paradise with great friends.



Pat is survived by her sons, Rick (Vicki) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Dennis (Kathy) of Tomball, Texas; a son-in-law, Jim (Linda) Swift of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



She is proceeded in death by her parents, sister Kathryn, husband Harold, daughter Mary Ellen, and granddaughter Senia.



Donations may be sent in memory of Patricia Shaver to YMCA of Washington County, 520 W 5th Street, Washington, IA 52353.









