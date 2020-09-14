COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Patsy Rhea (O'Brien) Bass, 90, (actually 68) passed away peacefully at her home in bed on July 9, 2042, (actually September 3, 2020). It is believed it was caused by tripping over her feet and falling.
She left behind a hell of a lot of stuff to her kids who have no idea what to do with it. So if you are looking for two extremely large TVs from the '90s and a 2002 PT Cruiser with only 120,000 miles, you should wait for the appropriate amount of time and get in touch. Tomorrow would be fine.
This is not an ad for a pawn shop but an obituary for a great woman, mom, and granny born on May 9, 1952, in Independence, Iowa. The daughter of the late Louis and Lorraine O'Brien. She leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that she was very proud of.
Pat was world-renowned for her lack of patience, not holding back her opinion, and a knack for telling it like it is. She always told you the truth, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear.
She was genuine to a fault, a pussycat at heart (or lion), and yet she sugar-coated nothing. Her vocabulary often included the "F" bomb.
Everyone always knew where you stood with her. She either liked you or she didn't, it wasn't black or white. As her kids, we are still trying to figure out which one it was for us, (we know she loved us).
She was a master cook in the kitchen. She believed in overcooking everything while burning the kitchen down (three times).
She will be sorely missed by her daughter, B.J. Carr; son, Cody and Rachel Bass; grandkids, Michelle Carr, Tyler Carr, Kalli Bass, and Korra Bass; brothers, Danny and Diane O'Brien, Steve and Kathy O'Brien, and Jim and Mollie O'Brien; and sister, Sue and Gary Roscovius.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Butch (actually, still kicking); brother, Donnie; and son, infant Zachary.
A private family party (don't be late) will be held, in lieu of a service, due to her friends not being able to attend because they decided to beat her to the pearly gates.
Cremation will take place at the family's convenience, and her ashes will be kept around as long as they match the décor.
To sign the online guestbook and to send the family a message please visit www.crestlawnmemorial.com
Arrangements entrusted to Crest Lawn Funeral Home-Cremation Center.