INDEPENDENCE – Paul Lester Harker Jr., also known as Lakhota, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Independence, passed peacefully into the afterlife to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Paul died from mesothelioma, a rare form of cancer, caused from asbestos exposure.

Paul was born to Paul Lester Harker Sr. and Dolores Sarah Evans in Mt. Holly, New Jersey on January 13, 1956. When Paul was a young boy he came to live with Patricia (Beltz) Van Auken who then raised him as her son. He was baptized at the Walker Bible Church on March 31, 1996 by Pastor Don Henderson. Paul attended Bethel Bible Church in Independence, IA. Married to Diane Willett in Dubuque on July 25, 1980 and divorced amicably in 2007.

Paul was preceded in death by his father and biological mother; a brother, James Shoars; a sister Carol Malinowski; and a stepmother, Mary-Ann Schmitt.

Surviving are his children: Elizabeth (Lee) Spratt of Oxford; Tyler Harker of Cedar Rapids, and Lindsay (Chris) Butterfield of Center Point; a God-daughter, Johanna Hirt of Andover, Minnesota; twelve grandchildren; his mother, Patricia (Beltz) Van Auken of Fredericka; siblings: William Shoars of Independence, Michael Shoars of Ionia, David (Jen) Shoars of Fredericka, Karen Randall of Independence, John (Wendy) Harker of Independence, Deanna (Bill) Armstead of Independence, Dolly Jean Rasmussen of Quasqueton, and Debra Lee (James) Marsh of Independence; a step-brother Dean (Theresa) Briggs of Independence; and a step-sister, Kimberly Harker of Independence; a stepmother, Donna Harker of Independence; and a beloved Aunt, Judith Hanson of Reno, Nevada. He leaves behind three dogs: Buddy, Billie, and Momo; two cats, Thomas and Kibby; and one horse, Jobie to be taken care of by family.

Paul worked many years as a tire tech and salesman and ran Harker's Royal 3 Tire in Walker for 16 years.

Family and friends were invited to White Funeral Home in Independence for visitation from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 10. Funeral Services were held at Bethel Baptist Church in Independence, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11. Grave side service were extended to close family and friends.

A Memorial fund for Bethel Bible Church has been established.

