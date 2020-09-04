OELWEIN – Paul R. Bowers Jr, 73, of Oelwein died Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home. A celebration of life was held on Friday, September 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Final resting place is Oran Township Cemetery, rural Oelwein. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. Social distancing required. Mask wearing encouraged. Leave a message for the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.
He was born March 22, 1947, in Oelwein, the son of Paul Robert Bowers Sr. and Charlotte Isabelle (Conner) Bowers.
Paul is survived by three children, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son-in-law, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials may be sent to: Paul Bowers Jr Family, P.O. Box 614, Oelwein, IA 50662. Find the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.