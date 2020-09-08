INDEPENDENCE – Phyllis M. Fuller, 91, of Independence died on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Friends could call for visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Her cremated remains were to be buried in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence.
She was born on December 14, 1928, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Lenn S. and Margaret Inez (Ocker) Hayward.
Mrs. Fuller is survived by one son, one daughter, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one brother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Dick" Richard Fuller; her parents; and two brothers.
