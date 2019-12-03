|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Phyllis M. Postel, 81, of Independence, Iowa, entered Heaven's gates on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Reiff Family Center - Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence with Rev. Sue Ann Raymond presiding. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the service on Saturday December 7, at the funeral home.
Phyllis was born on April 5, 1938, in Independence, the daughter of Francis "Frank" G.H. and Freda Fern (Quinn) Pint. She attended St. John's Catholic School for her elementary education and was a 1957 graduate of Independence High School. In June 1957, she married Donald Postel, and they moved to California that same year. They later returned to Independence and were divorced in 1966.
Phyllis work for several years as a waitress at various restaurants in Independence before attending Hawkeye Technical College in Waterloo to become a certified nursing aid. She worked for more than 25 years as a psychiatric aid at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. She retired in 2003.
Phyllis was an avid Bingo player, she loved to play the lottery, and enjoyed going to the casino with her children.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Donna (Ken) Rasmussen, Linda Moore, Jeff Postel, Sheila Postel, Theresa Payne, Scot (Robin) Postel, and Troy Postel-Vargason; stepson Russ Lippincott Jr. of New Jersey; foster daughter Lorie Luck Holmes of Colorado; her grandchildren, Chris (Karin) Hoover, Zach (Jenny) Hoover, Elaine (Dylan) Trimble, Jacqie Patrick (Blackford) Hoover-Blackford, Jesse Moore, Stephene (Troy) Rugger, Lesli Postel, Tim Postel, Andy Postel, Tony (Kaitlyn Harn) Postel, Melissa Rizzio, Haylee Haar, Olivia Postel, Noah Vargason, Aspen Mallard, and Krome Postel-Vargason; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are her siblings, Barbara "Bobbie" Roe of Waterloo, Bob (Barbara) Pint of Kansas, Harold (Sue) Forsythe of Kansas, and Kathy (Danny) Johnson of Independence; and brother-in-law Francis Rodgers of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Doris Pint Rodgers; a brother-in-law, Don Roe; and sons-in-law Steve Moore and Jack Pence.
Phyllis was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019