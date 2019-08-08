Home

Ralph Gipper


1925 - 2019
Ralph Gipper Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Ralph Gipper, 94, of Independence, and formerly of Fairbank, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Woods Funeral Home with interment at Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ralph was born January 13, 1925, in rural Fayette County, Iowa, the son of John and Pearl (Beebe) Gipper. He graduated from Fairbank High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Army in 1946. Ralph married Edna Gust on January 31, 1946, at the Lutheran parsonage in Fairbank. He was a 30-year employee of John Deere in Waterloo, retiring in 1982.
Ralph is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann (Ralph) Blessing of Waterloo and Virginia (Dan) Sweeney of Marysville, Washington; one son, Ed (Sue) Gipper of Independence; two sisters, Grace Matthews of Charter Oak and Hazel (Lloyd) Hultman of Westgate; one brother, Ivan (Marcella) Gipper of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, John Gipper; one sister, Emma Pettit; three brothers, Albert, Leonard, and Lloyd; and one grandson in infancy.
Memorials may be addressed to the family or to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
