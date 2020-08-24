JESUP – Randy A. Van Slyke, 69, of Jesup, Iowa, died on Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop is assisting the family.
Memorials can be directed to the family to help with funeral costs: Linda Van Slyke, 1215 6th Street, Jesup, IA 50648.
Randy Allan Van Slyke was born on February 2, 1951, in Charles City, the son of Dale Joel and Vivian Florinda (Morse) Van Slyke.
Randy is survived by his wife, Linda Van Slyke of Jesup; three sons; four grandchildren; a brother; two sisters; and nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.