HAZLETON – Randy W. Hummel, 64, of Hazleton, Iowa, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at his home. There are no services planned at this time. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, is assisting the family.
Randy Wayne Hummel was born September 11, 1955, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Wayne Robert and Janet (Shaw) Hummel. He graduated from Central Community High School in Elkader, Iowa. He had worked in sales at various places.
Randy is survived by a sister, two nieces, and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Hummel.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 18, 2020