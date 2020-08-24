WINTHROP – Ray Kenneth Cook, 97, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Thursday evening, August 20, 2020, at ABCM East Care Center in Independence. There will be a private family funeral service and burial. Public visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, at the Monti Hall in Monti. Interment was at Troy Mills Cemetery, Troy Mills, Iowa.
Ray was born on April 23, 1923, in Troy Mills, the son of Arthur Franklin and Marie (Schonberg) Cook. He graduated from Troy Mills High School in the class of 1941. Ray served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from August 1944 to April 1946.
Ray was united in marriage to Lorraine F. Fisher of Troy Mills on June 30, 1945, at the Navy Chapel in Long Beach, California. They farmed near Winthrop and were blessed with four sons: Kenneth, Donald, Harold, and Alan. Lorraine died on April 12, 1975. Ray was then united in marriage to Doris (Tudor) Carter in 1978 at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop.
Ray was a lifetime farmer. He raised crops, hogs, and he especially enjoyed raising cattle. He and his brother, Edmund, built one of the first cattle confinement buildings in the area. Ray remained active with bringing in the harvest until this past year.
He was a member of the Hoover Wesleyan Church at Walker, where he had served as church treasurer, was a 46-year member of The Gideons International, and was a charter member of the Troy Mills American Legion. Ray also served on several area boards and enjoyed participating on an Honor Flight. Ray enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and especially spending time with his family.
Ray is survived by his wife, Doris Cook, of Independence; four sons, Kenneth (Linda) Cook of Winthrop, Donald (Karen) Cook of Ryan, Harold Cook of Independence, and Alan (Janet) Cook of Winthrop; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Tom Carter of North English and Nancy Carter of Kentucky; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Bernice Dusil of Troy Mills; and a sister-in-law, Leah Cook of Independence.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lorraine; a grandson, Stephen Cook; a brother, Edmund Cook; a nephew, Jim Dusil; a brother-in-law, Joe Dusil; a niece, Joyce McAtee; and a stepdaughter, Linda Carter.
