LAMONT – Raymond "Skip" Welter, 82, of Lamont, Iowa, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa. A memorial mass and a celebration of life in his honor will be held at a later date. A private family burial will be held at St. Albert Cemetery, Lamont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Iowa Chapter of the at 4080 1st Avenue NE #101, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Skip was born on June 8, 1937, in Raymond, Iowa, the son of John and Emma Suzanne (Reuter) Welter.
Skip is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Welter, of Lamont; six children; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 16, 2020