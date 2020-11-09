INDEPENDENCE – Rebecca Laura "Becky" Van Daele, 88, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her home in Independence. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday November 14, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Fairbank, followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fairbank.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all people in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and maintain proper social distance.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Cards may be sent in care of Becky to Brenda Patterson, 1015 Orchard Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
Becky was born on May 13, 1932, near Littleton, the daughter of Wilmer and Elsie (McGlaughlin) Seamans. Becky graduated from Jesup High School in 1949. After graduation, she went to work at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo. On June 15, 1953, she married Rene Van Daele at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Rene and Becky lived in rural Fairbank where they raised their three children and farmed the land together until Rene's passing on April 5, 1978.
In 2007, Becky moved to Independence. In 1993, after volunteering more than 7,000 hours at the Mental Health Institute in Independence, Becky was hired as their volunteer coordinator, working until she retired in 2008.
Becky was a very active volunteer in both the Fairbank and Independence communities. She was a KCRG 9 Who Care recipient and received the Governor's Volunteer Award. She was an active, 59-year member of the Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary, holding many local and district offices, and a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church. Becky also volunteered many hours at the Independence Senior Center, Buchanan County Council on Aging, and was a mentor for the Independence Community School District.
She is survived by her two sons, Rick (Linda) of Fairbank and Russ (Kathy) of Hudson; her daughter, Brenda (Curt) Patterson of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren; Chad (Amber) Van Daele, April (Justin) Hicklin, Amy (Michael) Estrada, Ben (Liz) Patterson, Alex ( Allie) Patterson, Tony (Lisa) Patterson, Haley (Mark) Iehl, Rene (Brooke) Van Daele, Reese (Lexie) Van Daele, Ridge, Rylan, Kateri, Ariana, and Kira Van Daele; 22 great-grandchildren; three step-great- grandchildren; a brother, Lowell (Kathy) Seamans; a sister, Ruth Meade; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Marcen, Charles, Gordon, Roland, Naomi Boyce, and Luella Stoneman; and infant siblings Lucille, Charlotte, and Richard.
Becky lived with passion, putting her whole heart in whatever she did, whether it be caring for her family, volunteering, being an avid Cubs fan, jewelry making, playing Bingo and cards, and collections of all sorts. She uniquely lived out her values of family, hard work, and being a great friend to many.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.