|
|
HAZLETON - Richard Dean "Dick" Miller of Hazleton passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him, John and Wealtha Kendall, and his parents, Virgil Miller, Phyllis Howard, and Raymond Howard (stepfather).
He spent his life traveling the United States and sharing his stories with everyone he met.
He is survived by his faithful wife of 63 years, Stella (Garetson) Miller; six children; 27 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He will always be remembered with a cup of coffee in his hand, telling endless stories about his many adventures. He will be best remembered for his love of those closest to him. His quick wit, his love for music, and his ability to never meet a stranger will be forever missed.
Rich, Dad, Grandpa – we promise to let your stories live on. We will love and miss you forever.
A celebration of life will be held at the Aurora Legion Hall on the Fourth of July from 12 to 5 p.m.
Any condolences may be sent to Stella Miller at 507 Luella Street, Box 98, Aurora, IA 50607.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020