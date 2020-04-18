|
INDEPENDENCE – Sergeant Major Richard Leo Wilkinson, U.S. Army Retired, age 79, died on Saturday, 11 April 2020, in Naples, Florida, after a long illness. A funeral service with military honors will be conducted in Rowley, Iowa, at a later date.
Richard was born on 30 November 1940, in Independence, Iowa, to parents Raymond Herbert and Thelma Jane (Fagle) Wilkinson. He attended Independence High School and graduated in 1958. He married the former Janice Faye Basquin of Rowley, Iowa, in 1959 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
He was a lifelong athlete and outdoorsman. While in high school, he excelled at basketball and football. Later in life, he became an avid golfer. He followed the University of Iowa's sports teams and remained a Hawkeye fan all of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was fortunate to have the opportunity to pursue those interests in varied locations throughout the United States and Canada.
Richard joined the United States Army in 1958 and volunteered for airborne training. He earned his initial paratrooper rating in 1958 and ultimately earned the highest parachutist rating as Jumpmaster. He served multiple tours in Vietnam and, during those tours, he also earned the Jumpmaster rating in the South Vietnamese Army. He was awarded multiple decorations for valor during combat action, including five Bronze Stars, an Air Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, and the highest military honor bestowed by the South Vietnamese Government, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.
In between tours in Vietnam, he was a jump instructor at Fort Benning, Georgia, for initial parachutist training, and eventually became the Commandant of the Senior and Jumpmaster Schools. During his career, he served in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions.
He started his military career in basic training at Fort Carson, Colorado, and his final posting was as a member of the senior leadership at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. In 1985, he retired from the military with the rank of sergeant major.
As a civilian, Richard held positions in both the private and public sectors. He was an executive with Key Corp, overseeing security operations, and then became a senior manager for the United States Department of Commerce. When he finally retired, he and his wife made their home in Avon, Ohio, until 2012, when they relocated to Naples, Florida.
Richard is survived by his son and only child, Richard (Elaine) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his sisters, Betty Clark of Tama, Iowa, and Peggy Cox of Tama, Iowa; two grandsons, Richard Zachary Wilkinson and William Jacob Wilkinson; two step-grandsons, Zachary Bohumil and Joshua Bohumil; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws with whom he stayed close his entire life. He also leaves behind numerous dear friends and neighbors in Avon, Ohio, and in Naples, Florida, and close friends from his military career.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his father and mother; an older brother, James; and an older sister, Gertrude.
Donations may be made in Richard's name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars or to any national or local charity that supports the needs of veterans.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 18, 2020