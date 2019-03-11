INDEPENDENCE – Richard P. Stanek, 91 years old, of Independence, died on Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by family members at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. He was born on September 24, 1927 , in Toddville, the son of Paul George and Janie Sarah (Bowers) Stanek.

Rich is survived by two brothers: Wes (Idamae) Stanek of Independence, and Ralph (Janice) Stanek of Marion; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rita Washburn and Gladys Hilsenbech; and a great niece.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Pastor John Sheda officiating. Burial will be in Dunkard Cemetery in Midway. Friends may call for visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the funeral home.



