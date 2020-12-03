INDEPENDENCE – Richard W. Booth, 82, of rural Independence died on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Private services were held on Wednesday, December 2, at Cedar Memorial Park in Cedar Rapids. A memorial fund has been established. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on September 1, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Laurence Meryl and Lucille Henrietta (Gammon) Booth. He graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids with the class of 1956, and he served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
On April 23, 1963, Mr. Booth and the former Erma Ruth Ziskovsky were married in Shueyville. They were involved in grain and livestock farming in Linn and Buchanan Counties in Iowa. Mr. Booth never really retired.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence, the Cedar Rock American Legion Post #434 in Quasqueton, the Independence Lions Club, the Farm Bureau, the Masonic Lodge (a 50-year member), and the El Kahir Shrine. He was formerly a member of the Buchanan County Fair Board and I.O.O.F. Lodge in Independence.
Mr. Booth is survived by Erma, his wife of 57 years; one son, Wayne (Janice) Booth of Saratoga, California; one daughter, Joanne (David) Tinker of Altoona; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
