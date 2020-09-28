OELWEIN – Ricki Vargason, 71, of Oelwein died on Friday morning, September 18, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, and for one hour before the service on Wednesday, September 23, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Her final resting place is in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Ricki L. Voshell was born October 21, 1948, in Oelwein, the daughter of Richard Lavern and Helena Voshell. Ricki married Kenneth Keppler and they later divorced. Ricki married Robert Grant Vargason in 1988 in Oelwein.
Ricki is survived by her husband, Bob Vargason of Oelwein; six children; three stepchildren; two brothers; and four half-siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cards and memorials may be sent to: Bob Vargason, 508 1st Avenue SE, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.