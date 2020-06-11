Robert Arlen "Bob" Lange
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAMONT – Robert Arlen "Bob" Lange, 78, of Highland, California, passed away on March 28, 2020. A celebration of life honoring Bob will be held at a later date.

He was born on March 25, 1942, the son of Carl and Martha Lange. He is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren, a brother, a sister, and his longtime sweetheart, Cathy Colton of Rialto, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved