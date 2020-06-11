LAMONT – Robert Arlen "Bob" Lange, 78, of Highland, California, passed away on March 28, 2020. A celebration of life honoring Bob will be held at a later date.
He was born on March 25, 1942, the son of Carl and Martha Lange. He is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren, a brother, a sister, and his longtime sweetheart, Cathy Colton of Rialto, California.
He was born on March 25, 1942, the son of Carl and Martha Lange. He is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren, a brother, a sister, and his longtime sweetheart, Cathy Colton of Rialto, California.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.