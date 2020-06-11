LAMONT – Robert Arlen "Bob" Lange, 78, of Highland, California, passed away on March 28, 2020. A celebration of life honoring Bob will be held at a later date.



He was born on March 25, 1942, the son of Carl and Martha Lange. He is survived by two daughters, three grandchildren, a brother, a sister, and his longtime sweetheart, Cathy Colton of Rialto, California.



