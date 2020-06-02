Robert D. "Bob" Niemeier
1934 - 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS – Robert D. "Bob" Niemeier, 86, of Rowley, Iowa, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living in Marion, Iowa. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bob was born on January 1, 1934, to Henry and Mary (Haas) Niemeier. He is survived by two sons, four grandchildren, and one sister.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
