CEDAR RAPIDS – Robert E. "Bob" Blakesley, 67, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Bob has been cremated and no service is planned. White Funeral Home, Independence, was entrusted with interment of his ashes at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Some will be scattered on his beloved Wapsipinicon River by hometown friends.
Bob was born in Independence on November 17, 1952, to Dr. Marvin "Mose" and Agnes Ritchie Blakesley. He attended the Independence Schools, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1971. Two early employments were with Armstead Electrical Power Construction and Midwest Wood Products, Independence. For many years, he was a manager at Walmart. He retired from Amana Refrigeration in 2018.
Bob lived most of his life in Iowa and is fondly remembered by many. He was a quiet, affable guy, affectionately nicknamed "Baja Bob" by his friends. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. Musically talented, he enjoyed playing his many guitars. He was a hard worker, but managed to get in a round of golf.
Survivors include his sisters, Beverley Sterling of Portland, Oregon, and Bonnie Hill of Bradenton, Florida; one nephew, Sean (Alicia) Sterling of Portland, Oregon; one niece, Kim Sterling of Maui, Hawaii; and three great-nephews, Max and Leo Sterling of Portland, Oregon, and Sterling Ralston of Denver, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Dan Hill.
Beverley and Bonnie wish to thank the staff at Oldorf Hospice House for their compassionate care of Bob during his last days. Memorial contributions may be mailed to Oldorf Hospice House, 315 18th Avenue, Hiawatha, IA 52233; or donated online at givetomercy.mercycare.org/donate
, designating Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.
