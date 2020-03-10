|
|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Robert Eric Reid, 49, of Independence, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home, conducted by Pastor John Sheda. Burial will follow at Lisbon Cemetery, Lisbon, Iowa, with full military honors by Marion American Legion Post #298.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 10, 2020