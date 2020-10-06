OELWEIN – Robert L. "Bob" Cardin, 82, of Kerrville, Texas, and formerly of Oelwein, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his home with his family at his bedside. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. John Kerr officiating. A visitation with the family will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. A public Masonic service is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home by the Oelwein Hebron Masonic Lodge #374 A.F. & A.M.



He is survived by his wife, Judy Cardin; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Debbie Cardin of Otley, Iowa; daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Steve Rabroker of Carrollton, Texas; two grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Harriett Cardin, and a sister, Judi Wendling.



