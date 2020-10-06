1/1
Robert L. "Bob" Cardin
1937 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OELWEIN – Robert L. "Bob" Cardin, 82, of Kerrville, Texas, and formerly of Oelwein, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his home with his family at his bedside. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. John Kerr officiating. A visitation with the family will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. A public Masonic service is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home by the Oelwein Hebron Masonic Lodge #374 A.F. & A.M.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Cardin; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Debbie Cardin of Otley, Iowa; daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Steve Rabroker of Carrollton, Texas; two grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Harriett Cardin, and a sister, Judi Wendling.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:30 - 07:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
07:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
What a great friend we lost. I have so many memories to help over many years. I could have never found a better partner To run up and down the basketball floor or a friend to be with through the years. God bless the years we had him and God bless his family
Larry Werner
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved