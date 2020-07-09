INDEPENDENCE – Robert Lloyd "Bob" Turner, 80, of Casa Grande, Arizona, formerly of Independence, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Banner Casa Grande Medical Center. No services will be held. Memorials may be sent to a charity of the donor's choice
.
He was born January 11, 1940, in Independence, the son of Lloyd Cecil and Pearl Iona Holman Turner. Bob attended school in Quasqueton.
He married Maralyn Ann Leach on October 16, 1959, in Waterloo.
Bob worked for John Deere on the truck dock and doing welding until his retirement in 1990.
After his retirement, he and Maralyn became snowbirds, spending their winters in Casa Grande and summers on their daughter's farm in La Porte City. Bob was a member of the Freemasons, Arizona Rangers, and UAW Local #838. Bob loved to dance to country western music with Maralyn. He also loved fishing and hunting in eastern Iowa and in Arizona. He enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren and sharing his experiences from his youth. His best advice was never to leave your purple bucket behind when you are out fishing on the boat.
Bob is survived by his wife, Maralyn, of Casa Grande, Arizona; a son, Joseph (Jennifer) Turner of Independence; nine grandchildren, Heather Turner, Ryan Corkery, Stephen Turner, Whitney Corkery, Emily Corkery, Joshua (Allison) Turner, Samuel Turner, Jonathan Turner, and Noah Turner; one sister, Patricia Cornwell of Tomah, Wisconsin; one sister-in-law, Nila Turner of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Bobbi Ann Corkery; one sister, Marilyn Bower; and a brother, Marvin Turner.