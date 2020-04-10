|
INDEPENDENCE – Roger D. Johnson, 71, passed away on April 5, 2020, at his daughter's home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was cremated at Murdoch Funeral Homes & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Roger was born in Webster City, Iowa, on August 13, 1948, the son of Howard F. and Theda Kennedy Johnson. He graduated high school in Webster City and continued his education at Northwest Missouri State College. In June 1973 he married Mary Hantleman of Fenton, Iowa, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Oelwein, Iowa.
Roger and Mary were long-time residents of Independence, Iowa, where Roger worked for many years at BankIowa.
Roger was active in the Buchanan County Wildlife Association and the Buchanan County Red Cross. He could be found many days having lunch at the Buttermilk Café. He was also a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan.
After Mary passed away in January 2019, Roger went to live in Cedar Rapids with his daughter, Christine.
Roger is survived by his daughter Christine and granddaughter Leanna, both of Cedar Rapids, a brother Terry (Peg) Johnson of Spencer, Iowa, and a niece and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary in January 2019, his father in 1992, and his mother in 2006.
Memorials may be made to his estate in care of BankIowa, Attn: Trish, PO Box 229 Independence, IA 50644.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 10, 2020