INDEPENDENCE – Roger Dean VanHeuvelen, 72, of Crookston, Minnesota, and formerly of Fisher and East Grand Forks, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston. Services were held at Stenshoel/Houske Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Roger was born in Charles City, Iowa, on November 20, 1946, to Kuhny and Lola (Rogers) VanHeuvelen.
He is survived by his stepmother, Jeanie VanHeuvelen of Hazleton, Iowa; Ronald Reints and family; his cousins, and many friends in Crookston, Minnesota.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Phyllis.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 11, 2019