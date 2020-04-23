|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Roger Mark Toale, 69, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away on December 23, 2019, from a ruptured cerebral aneurysm. Roger's wishes were to be cremated and for no services to be held.
Roger was born November 23, 1950, in Independence, Iowa. He was the son of Francis M. and Clara R. (DePaepe) Toale. He was a graduate of St. John's Catholic School, class of 1968.
He attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he studied auto mechanics.
While in Iowa, Roger worked for Boubin Tire and Automotive, the John Deere Dealership in Rowley, and as a locomotive repairman in Oelwein for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad.
On April 25, 1970, Roger married Jane Beckner of Oelwein, and they later moved to California. They had four daughters. Jane and Roger later divorced in 1991. In February 2000, Roger married Donna Steele and later divorced.
The majority of his career focused on developing carburetion to convert gasoline engines to alternative fuels. Roger's work provided him the opportunity to travel the U.S. and internationally, including extended periods of time living in Thailand, the Philippines, and Japan.
For the past three years, Roger lived with his daughter, Annette, and his grandson, Albert, in Chandler, Arizona.
Roger enjoyed traveling; he visited 50 states, 94 countries in six of the seven continents, with the only exception being Antarctica. He had a passion for cars, refurbishing old cars and driving any car fast! He spent his days with their dog Sadie and managing an impressive garden.
Roger is survived by his four daughters: Annette Toale, Chandler, Arizona; Michelle (Andrew) BonSalle, Arlington, Virginia; Stephanie (Jacob) White, Tucson, Arizona; and Samantha Toale of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was very proud of his six grandchildren: Albert Rivera, Phinneas and Francesca BonSalle, and Abygale, Annabelle, and Audrilyn White.
Roger is survived by four siblings, Rosemary Engelhardt, Elkader, Iowa; Richard (Ann) Toale, Independence, Iowa; Monsignor Tom Toale, Dubuque, Iowa; and Sue (Tom) Knapp, Des Moines, Iowa. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marty Toale of Independence.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Don; and a brother-in-law, Ron Engelhardt.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to M1 for Vets (https://m1vets.org/).
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 23, 2020