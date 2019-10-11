|
INDEPENDENCE – Roger W. Greathouse, 72, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12,, 2019, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Sharon Bainbridge officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 11, at the funeral home, where a parish rosary begins at 6 p.m.
Roger was born on December 12, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Robert Lee and Iola Maud (Shannon) Greathouse of Jesup. He graduated from high school in Jesup, Iowa, in 1965, and then graduated from Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa later in his life. On July 7, 1969, he married the former Mary Ellen Lappe at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. Mr. Greathouse started his career as a machinist at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo. After the company closed, Roger completed his education to become a special education teacher and taught for several years in the Cedar Rapids area.
Roger is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Ellen; one son, Joe (Kristin) Greathouse of North Liberty, Iowa, and two daughters, Stephanie (Dewayne) Olney of Solon, Iowa, and Susan (Jim) Slade of Cresco, Iowa; and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his three siblings, Ron (Pam) Greathouse of Washington, Iowa, Ross (Roberta) Greathouse of Waterloo, Iowa; and Ruth (Clark) Behrens of Rock Island, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son, Patrick.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 11, 2019