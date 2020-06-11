JESUP – Roland Wallace Riensche, 90, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, in hospice care at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence following several strokes. In lieu of visitation, the family invites you to share remembrances and stories about Roland by email at RienscheFamily@gmail.com or through cards and letters addressed to:
Riensche Family
P.O. Box 573
Jesup, IA 50648
He was born on March 26, 1930, at Jubilee, the son of Erwin John and Ida Wilhelmina Kathanna Elsa (Harting) Riensche. Roland attended Jubilee Consolidated School through 10th grade, and graduated from Jesup High School in 1947. He farmed with his parents before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. Following basic training in San Antonio, Texas, he served as a mechanic on B50 (Superfortress) and KC97 (Stratofreighter) airplanes and was stationed in Roswell, New Mexico, Guam, and Greenland.
Following completion of his service in the Air Force, Roland married Arlene Gutknecht at Zion Lutheran (Hudson) on April 2, 1956. They started their married life in their farm home north of Zion Lutheran (Jubilee). They moved to Roland's home farm on the original Jubilee corner in 1974 and lived there until 2003, when they moved to a new home on Rickard Road. He and Arlene raised corn, soybeans, beef cattle, and hogs.
Over the years, he served on the boards of Farmers State Bank, Jesup Community School, Jesup Farmers Coop, Black Hawk County Cattlemen's Association, and the Iowa Soybean Promotion Board. He was a Fox Township Trustee and a member of the Black Hawk County Zoning Board. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church (Jubilee), where he served on the church council, cemetery board, and many other committees.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Riensche, Jubilee; children Rachel Riensche, Edina, Minnesota, and Benjamin (Lisa) Riensche, Jubilee; four grandchildren; sisters Doris Lompe, Jubilee, and Lorraine Habben, Webster City; and many other relatives and friends.
Roland is preceded in death by his parents, and son Adam, who died in a vehicle accident in 1992.
Riensche Family
P.O. Box 573
Jesup, IA 50648
He was born on March 26, 1930, at Jubilee, the son of Erwin John and Ida Wilhelmina Kathanna Elsa (Harting) Riensche. Roland attended Jubilee Consolidated School through 10th grade, and graduated from Jesup High School in 1947. He farmed with his parents before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. Following basic training in San Antonio, Texas, he served as a mechanic on B50 (Superfortress) and KC97 (Stratofreighter) airplanes and was stationed in Roswell, New Mexico, Guam, and Greenland.
Following completion of his service in the Air Force, Roland married Arlene Gutknecht at Zion Lutheran (Hudson) on April 2, 1956. They started their married life in their farm home north of Zion Lutheran (Jubilee). They moved to Roland's home farm on the original Jubilee corner in 1974 and lived there until 2003, when they moved to a new home on Rickard Road. He and Arlene raised corn, soybeans, beef cattle, and hogs.
Over the years, he served on the boards of Farmers State Bank, Jesup Community School, Jesup Farmers Coop, Black Hawk County Cattlemen's Association, and the Iowa Soybean Promotion Board. He was a Fox Township Trustee and a member of the Black Hawk County Zoning Board. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church (Jubilee), where he served on the church council, cemetery board, and many other committees.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Riensche, Jubilee; children Rachel Riensche, Edina, Minnesota, and Benjamin (Lisa) Riensche, Jubilee; four grandchildren; sisters Doris Lompe, Jubilee, and Lorraine Habben, Webster City; and many other relatives and friends.
Roland is preceded in death by his parents, and son Adam, who died in a vehicle accident in 1992.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.