BRANDON – Ronald Dean Williams, 74, of Brandon, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart, Iowa.
Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus of Cedar Falls/Waterloo.
Ronald was born was born on May 31, 1945, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Carl and Mildred (Carter) Williams. He attended Brandon Schools. Ronald had been employed at Rockwell Collins, the Wapsie Valley Creamery, and as a farmhand for many area farmers. He loved animals and "the farm life."
He is survived by his sister, Delores Booth of Coralville, Iowa; his brother Richard G. (Polly) Williams of Rowley, Iowa; an aunt; and several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Roger (Joan) Williams; and several aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus of Cedar Falls/Waterloo.
Ronald was born was born on May 31, 1945, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Carl and Mildred (Carter) Williams. He attended Brandon Schools. Ronald had been employed at Rockwell Collins, the Wapsie Valley Creamery, and as a farmhand for many area farmers. He loved animals and "the farm life."
He is survived by his sister, Delores Booth of Coralville, Iowa; his brother Richard G. (Polly) Williams of Rowley, Iowa; an aunt; and several nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Roger (Joan) Williams; and several aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 19, 2020.