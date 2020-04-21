|
INDEPENDENCE – Ronald LeRoy "Scotty" Scott, 83, of Brighton, Iowa, died at his daughter's home in Washington, Iowa, early Saturday, April 18, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Gould Funeral Home of Brighton is assisting the family with arrangements.
He was born August 26, 1936, in Independence, Iowa, to Eldon James and Merle Adele Sly Scott. Scotty attended Independence schools before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He married Sandra Kay Ammeter on January 26, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Scotty worked for Shaw Plumbing in Independence, as a maintenance man for DX Oil Co. for 18 years, and for the State of Iowa Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures for 18 years. He was a member of Naaman Lodge No. 613, A.F. & A. M. of Brighton, and Friends of Lake Darling.
Scotty is survived by his wife Sandra of Brighton; one son, Todd; of Brighton; two daughters, Ronnette Alexander (Chris) and Terri Crone (David), both of Washington; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Scott (Judy) of Independence; and one sister, Shirlee Rasmussen of Midway, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Kurt Scott.
Memorials for Friends of Lake Darling or for the Brighton Volunteer First Responders may be mailed to the family at 2831 Palm Avenue, Washington, IA 52353.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 21, 2020