HAZLETON – Ronald "Ronnie" Graff, 72, of Hazleton died on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
As per Ronnie's wishes, memorials will be given to Friends of Fontana Park, c/o Ronnie Graf, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton, IA 50641.
Ronnie was born on July 17, 1948, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Donald and Helen Graf.
He is survived by his wife, Sandie, of Hazleton; two stepchildren; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; and his father-in-law.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law.