INDEPENDENCE – Ronald William "Ron" Bushkofsky, 83, of Independence, Iowa, died at his home of lung cancer after a brief illness on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, and a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Floral Hills Memorial Garden in Hazelton, Iowa.
Ron was born on April 5, 1937, in Cox Creek Township, Clayton County, Iowa, to Otto and Elmira Bushkofsky. He married Marie Kuper in Aurora, Iowa, on October 26, 1957.
Until his retirement about 10 years ago, he drove for Crop Production Services in Winthrop, Iowa. Previous to that, he worked as an adjuster for Buchanan Mutual Insurance, as a machinist (including 10 years at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works), and as a farmer.
Ron was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Jesup, Iowa, and served on the board for the Farmers Mutual Insurance Association of Fayette.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; his sons, Dennis (Linda), Oak Park, Illinois, and Duane, Dubuque, Iowa; his sisters, Juleen Every, Dubuque, Iowa, and Joyce Erickson, Wadena, Iowa; a granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law; a brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert and Loren; his sister, Marilyn Erickson; a sister-in law, Dorothy Bushkofsky; and two brothers-in-law, Roger Erickson and Leland Every.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com and look under "Obituaries."
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 21, 2020.