LAMONT – Rosalea "Rhody" Pech, 85, of Lamont entered into her eternal rest on Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. Private funeral services will be held at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop with Rev. Scott Hall officiating. A public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Campton Cemetery, Lamont.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Lamont American Legion and Auxiliary and The Common Grounds.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings and the recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.
Rosalea Alice Davidson was born December 31, 1934, in Lamont, the daughter of Martin "Hap" and Erma (Popham) Davidson. She graduated from Lamont High School with the class of 1952. Rhody was united in marriage to Donald James Pech on August 3, 1952, in Port Hueneme, California. They lived in California for two years while Don served in the Marine Corps. Don and Rhody returned to Iowa in 1957 and settled in Winthrop.
In 1997, they moved to Rhody's family farm north of Lamont, where she operated Aunt Rhody's Crafts & Antiques. Rhody enjoyed Aunt Rhody's, gardening, crafts, antiques, folk art, and her family and friends.
Rhody is survived by her son, James Pech (Ron Hankins) of Polk City; two grandchildren, Mahalie Stackpole (Matthew Bollen) of Seattle, Washington, and James Pech of Seattle Washington; three great-grandchildren, Mahalie Stackpole Jr, Paloma Bray Pech, and Nova Pech; one sister, Kristy Davidson of Houston, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Charles Pech of Lamont and Edward (Sherry) Pech of Iowa City; two sisters-in-law, Binky Davidson of Spring, Texas, and Shirley Hardin of Lubbock, Texas; and cherished nieces and nephews.
Rhody is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don, on April 25, 2012; a son, Donald J. Pech II; a granddaughter, Katie Pech; a brother, Merle "Sonny" Davidson; a brother-in-law, Donald Hardin; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Pech and Joyce Glass; and her parents-in-law, Albert and Freda Pech.
Condolences may be directed to Jimmer Pech, 1505 Tournament Club Way, Polk City, IA 50226.
