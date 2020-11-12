1/1
Rosalea Alice "Rhody" (Davidson) Pech
1934 - 2020
LAMONT – Rosalea "Rhody" Pech, 85, of Lamont entered into her eternal rest on Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. Private funeral services will be held at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop with Rev. Scott Hall officiating. A public visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Campton Cemetery, Lamont.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Lamont American Legion and Auxiliary and The Common Grounds.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings and the recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.

Rosalea Alice Davidson was born December 31, 1934, in Lamont, the daughter of Martin "Hap" and Erma (Popham) Davidson. She graduated from Lamont High School with the class of 1952. Rhody was united in marriage to Donald James Pech on August 3, 1952, in Port Hueneme, California. They lived in California for two years while Don served in the Marine Corps. Don and Rhody returned to Iowa in 1957 and settled in Winthrop.

In 1997, they moved to Rhody's family farm north of Lamont, where she operated Aunt Rhody's Crafts & Antiques. Rhody enjoyed Aunt Rhody's, gardening, crafts, antiques, folk art, and her family and friends.

Rhody is survived by her son, James Pech (Ron Hankins) of Polk City; two grandchildren, Mahalie Stackpole (Matthew Bollen) of Seattle, Washington, and James Pech of Seattle Washington; three great-grandchildren, Mahalie Stackpole Jr, Paloma Bray Pech, and Nova Pech; one sister, Kristy Davidson of Houston, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Charles Pech of Lamont and Edward (Sherry) Pech of Iowa City; two sisters-in-law, Binky Davidson of Spring, Texas, and Shirley Hardin of Lubbock, Texas; and cherished nieces and nephews.

Rhody is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don, on April 25, 2012; a son, Donald J. Pech II; a granddaughter, Katie Pech; a brother, Merle "Sonny" Davidson; a brother-in-law, Donald Hardin; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Pech and Joyce Glass; and her parents-in-law, Albert and Freda Pech.

Condolences may be directed to Jimmer Pech, 1505 Tournament Club Way, Polk City, IA 50226.

View the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
254 Jackson St
Winthrop, IA 50682
(319) 935-3327
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Many great memories of Rhody, but the best one is when she drove Jimmer and I to the State Pee Wee Golf tournament in Grinnell. They had a brand new 1968 Pontiac GTO !
Lance Quigley
Friend
November 12, 2020
Dear Jimmer, Ron and family. Our deepest sympathy to all. We are thinking of you during this time if sadness.
Rose & Jeff Grover Grover
Friend
November 11, 2020
Jimmer & Ron......our warmest thoughts are with you at this sad time. Every memory I have of Rhody is a happy one and I enjoyed her immensely! May the love of friends give you comfort and may the love of God give you peace. Terry and Judy (Decker) Thiessen
Judy Thiessen
Friend
November 11, 2020
Rhody always made us feel like a part of the family. We were blessed to have known her. Our deepest sympathies.
Lisa & John Marshall
Friend
November 11, 2020
I met Jimmer’s mom when Jimmer and I would take “road trips” to Winthrop from college at Luther. She was such a wonderful host- funny and so loving and caring and always looking out for us. I loved going “home” with Jimmer and always had a great time❤
Nancy Knight
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
I knew Rhody as Jimmer's mom. She always welcomed everyone with a smile and I especially enjoyed stopping and strolling through her store by Lamont. She was very fun-loving - a trait she passed on to her son. May her family experience God's peace knowing that we will see her and all our loved ones again some day.
Kathy Post
Friend
November 11, 2020
November 11, 2020
November 11, 2020
So many loving memories of a wonderful person who welcomed friends with open arms. Rhody always made us feel like a part of the family and blessed us with some tasty cooking. She grew the sweetest sweet corn ever! We will miss her dearly. Our deepest sympathies to the entire Pech & Davidson family.
Matt and Dorenda Walters
Friend
November 11, 2020
My sympathy to the family
Jean Anne Griswold
November 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. She was a great lady!
Jackie Quinn
Friend
