Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
Vigil
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Winthrop, IA
Rosann "Rosie" (Gaffney) Toale


1933 - 2019
Rosann "Rosie" (Gaffney) Toale Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Rosann "Rosie" Toale, 86, of Independence, Iowa, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop, Iowa, with Rev. Msgr. Thomas Toale presiding and Rev. David Beckman co-celebrating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.

Rosie was born on August 14, 1933, in Middlefield Township in rural Winthrop, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Elaine (Short) Gaffney. She attended the Middlefield Township Country School and was a 1950 graduate of Winthrop High School. She moved to Independence shortly after graduating. She married John L. "Jack" Toale on May 3, 1952, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville. They made their home in Independence, where Rosie worked as a bookkeeper, first for Farmers State Bank and later for Security State Bank, for more than 30 years. In 1978, Jack and Rosie established Toale Oil, where Rosie worked as the bookkeeper until 1999.

She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, St. John's Rosary Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, Buchanan County Hospital Auxiliary, and the SilverSneakers exercise group.

Rosie is survived by her children, Debbie Bussey, Fairfax, Iowa, John (Heidi) Toale, Arnolds Park, Iowa, Cindy Toale, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dan (Debbie) Toale, Independence, Terry (Susie) Toale, Independence, Angie (Brad) Horstmann, Cedar Rapids, and Randy (Tiffany) Toale, Independence; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel Gaffney, Lamont, Iowa, and Pete (JoAnne) Gaffney, Winthrop, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; ; her husband of 46 years; a son-in-law, Roger Bussey; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Gaffney.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Rosie Toale Memorial Fund at BankIowa, 230 1st Street E, Independence, IA 50644.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
