FAIRBANK –Rosemary A. Wilkinson, 60, died at her home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. No services are planned at this time. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on March 23, 1960, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Lee and Darlene Grace (Harn) Wilkinson.
Ms. Wilkinson is survived by two sons, four sisters, two brothers, and a special friend, John Worten.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
