Russell E. Hare
1962 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Russell E. Hare, 57, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.

Russell was born on November 18, 1962, in Kearney, Nebraska, the son of George E. and Betty L. (Romjue) Hare. He was raised in Independence and attended the Independence Community School District. On November 27, 1979, he enlisted into the United States Army. After the Army, he worked as a mechanic for several years.

In May 2018, he moved to Missouri to be closer to his grandsons and children. During his remaining days, he resided in his hometown of Independence.

Russell is survived by his two children, Joshua (Alison) Schaefer, Jacksonville, Missouri, and Amanda (Robert) Badgett, Cario, Missouri; two grandsons; his mother, Betty Hare, Independence, Iowa; a sister, Jami (Terry) Tekippe, Independence, Iowa; and two nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, George Hare, in 2014.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
