Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
For more information about
Ruth Bovenmyer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Bovenmyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth (Stimson) Bovenmyer

Send Flowers
Ruth (Stimson) Bovenmyer Obituary
MONTI – Ruth Bovenmyer, 91, a lifelong resident of Buchanan County, died at her home of complications of Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service at this time. There will be an announcement when services will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.

Ruth Virginia Bovenmyer was born to Roy and Hazel (Phillips) Stimson on the family farm near Coggon, Iowa, on September 7, 1928.

Ruth is survived by four children; a son-in-law; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon Bovenmyer; a daughter; a sister; and a great-grandson.

Memorials may be designated to Silver Creek Methodist Church, Camp Courageous or Cedar Valley Hospice. See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -