INDEPENDENCE – Ruth Lentzkow, 97, of Independence, Iowa, died of natural causes on April 28, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living. Due to the CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. A celebration of life will be held once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Funeral Home.
Ruth was born on October 29, 1922, in Hazelton, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Ethel Moore. She graduated from Independence High School in 1941. Ruth worked at Dairy Queen when it first opened on Main Street in Independence. On May 11, 1944, she married Oscar Lentzkow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, where she is still a member.
She worked in the office at Rath Packing in Waterloo while Oscar was in the Army. Ruth later worked in the hot lunch program at the Independence elementary schools, the Independence hospital kitchen for 16 years, and cleaned houses. She also volunteered at the hospital gift shop.
Ruth was a Cub Scout leader, a member of the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW for more than 75 years.
Oscar and Ruth moved to Arkansas from 1981 to 1997, and then moved back to Independence.
Ruth is survived by her children, John (Robin) Lentzkow of Marion, Iowa, and Jane (Dean) Stickrod of Ames, Iowa; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Moore of Cresco, Iowa; Robin Lentzkow's extended family; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by husband; her parents; three sons who died at birth, Jerry, Larry, and Frank; and sisters Bessie McNulty, Mary Kimball, and Mabel Kuper.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for their choice of distribution at a later date.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 30, 2020