INDEPENDENCE – Sandra K. "Sandi" Smock, 78, of Independence, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Buchanan County Health Center Hospice Unit in Independence.

She was born on June 16, 1940 in Grand River, the daughter of David P. and Marian L. (Brammer) Sattizahn. In 1945 her family made their home in Independence. She was a 1959 graduate of St. John's Catholic High School in Independence. For a short time, she worked as a Psychiatric Aide at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. She later worked as a Dietary Aide at West Village Care Center in Independence for over 35 years. On December 24, 1992 she married David M. "Mike" Smock in Independence.

Sandi enjoyed the outdoors. She was fond of gardening, watching birds, spending time at backbone traveling, and having bonfires with friends and family. She would often take her children on bicycle rides to the Gayla in Independence to take them Roller-skating. Her family was her world, and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Smock, Independence; her children: Christine (Curtis) Hamm, Rincon, Georgia, Deborah (Kevin) Schuster, Evansdale, Curtis (Jaci) Weber, Independence, Sherene (Carl) Brown, Washburn, Teresa Spencer, Chandler, Arizona, and Michele Dennis, Chandler, Arizona; a special niece, Angie (Alan) Fox, Independence; six brothers: Ronald Sattizahn, Cedar Rapids, Kenneth (Pat) Sattizahn, Columbia, Missouri, Stephen Sattizahn, Rowley, Arnold Sattizahn, Cedar Rapids, David Sattizahn, Texas, and Roger (Sandy) Sattizahn, Rowley; two sisters: Cathy (Wendell) Reece, Cedar Rapids, and Cynthia (Stephen) Rosenboom, Shepard, Texas; a brother-in-law, James Stephenson, Independence; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Sandi is preceded in death by her parents, David and Marian Sattizahn; her parents-in-law, Francis and Dorcas Smock; a son, Dwayne Weber; a grandson, Kevin Weber; a sister, Carol Stephenson; a brother, Carl Sattizahn; and two brothers-in-law: Ernie and Sam Smock.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday March 25, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 3 p.m., and A Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m., on Sunday March 24, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence.

