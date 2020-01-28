Home

Sara Marie (Cook) Kremer


1978 - 2020
Sara Marie (Cook) Kremer Obituary
LAMONT - Sara Marie Kremer, 42, of Lamont, Iowa, died Friday, January 24, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A celebration of life will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, with Pastor Joe Camp officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
She was born Jan. 3, 1978, in Manchester to Mark Allan and Kim (Nolda) Cook. Survivors include her husband Kristopher, her four children, her mother, her father, two brothers, two stepbrothers, her maternal grandmother, her stepgrandmother, and many extended family members.
A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
