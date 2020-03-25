Home

Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Shaun P. Oppenheimer


1964 - 2020
Shaun P. Oppenheimer Obituary
QUASQUETON – Shaun P. Oppenheimer, 54, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died from a boating accident on March 21, 2020, in Guttenburg, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Shaun was born on May 24, 1964, in Fort Madison, Iowa the son of Thomas G. and Sherry A. (Mathena) Oppenheimer.

He is survived by his parents; three sons; his girlfriend, Cheryl Goins; a brother; a sister; and two nieces.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 25, 2020
