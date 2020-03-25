|
QUASQUETON – Shaun P. Oppenheimer, 54, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died from a boating accident on March 21, 2020, in Guttenburg, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Shaun was born on May 24, 1964, in Fort Madison, Iowa the son of Thomas G. and Sherry A. (Mathena) Oppenheimer.
He is survived by his parents; three sons; his girlfriend, Cheryl Goins; a brother; a sister; and two nieces.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 25, 2020