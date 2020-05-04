Shirlee A. (Scott) Rasmussen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARION – Shirlee A Rasmussen, 80, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy after a long illness. The family will be holding a private graveside service with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Shirlee was born December 28, 1939, to Eldon and Merle Scott of Independence. She was married to Derald Dean Rasmussen on March 7, 1959, in Independence. Shirlee worked at Rockwell Collins for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tracey Rasmussen of Marion, Iowa, and Tami (Jeff Gordon) Evans of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; a brother, Don (Judy) Scott of Independence, Iowa; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Shirlee was preceded in death by her husband, Derald; her parents; and a brother, Ron Scott.

In lieu of flowers, should friends and family desire, the family requests donations be made to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved