MARION – Shirlee A Rasmussen, 80, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy after a long illness. The family will be holding a private graveside service with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Shirlee was born December 28, 1939, to Eldon and Merle Scott of Independence. She was married to Derald Dean Rasmussen on March 7, 1959, in Independence. Shirlee worked at Rockwell Collins for more than 30 years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tracey Rasmussen of Marion, Iowa, and Tami (Jeff Gordon) Evans of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; a brother, Don (Judy) Scott of Independence, Iowa; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Shirlee was preceded in death by her husband, Derald; her parents; and a brother, Ron Scott.
In lieu of flowers, should friends and family desire, the family requests donations be made to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or the Cedar Valley Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 4, 2020.