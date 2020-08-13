INDEPENDENCE – Shirley A. Terry, 84, of Independence died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Indee Community Bible Church in Independence with Pastor Mike Nemmers officiating. Friends were able to call for visitation from 6 to 8 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, at White Funeral Home in Independence. The family requests that all those who attend wear masks. White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born on August 17, 1935, in Buchanan County, Iowa, north of Independence, the daughter of Lee Porter and Bertha Adella (Turner) Walton, she graduated from Independence with the class of 1954. In 1954, she and Ralph Edwin Wilson were married at the First Methodist Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 1982.
In 1983, she and John Allen Terry were married in Waterloo, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2012.
For 25 years, Mrs. Terry was a hot lunch clerk at the Independence High School before retiring in 2000. She was an active member of the Indee Community Bible Church in Independence.
Mrs. Terry is survive by two daughters, Valerie Wilson of Houston, Texas, and Laurie Wilson of Omaha, Nebraska; one son, Scott Wilson of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her former daughter-in-law, Mary Terry of Independence.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jeff Wilson; and four brothers, Lloyd Walton, Kenneth Walton, Donald Walton, and L.A. Walton.
