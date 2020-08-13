1/1
Shirley A. (Walton) Wilson Terry
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INDEPENDENCE – Shirley A. Terry, 84, of Independence died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Indee Community Bible Church in Independence with Pastor Mike Nemmers officiating. Friends were able to call for visitation from 6 to 8 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, at White Funeral Home in Independence. The family requests that all those who attend wear masks. White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Born on August 17, 1935, in Buchanan County, Iowa, north of Independence, the daughter of Lee Porter and Bertha Adella (Turner) Walton, she graduated from Independence with the class of 1954. In 1954, she and Ralph Edwin Wilson were married at the First Methodist Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 1982.

In 1983, she and John Allen Terry were married in Waterloo, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2012.

For 25 years, Mrs. Terry was a hot lunch clerk at the Independence High School before retiring in 2000. She was an active member of the Indee Community Bible Church in Independence.

Mrs. Terry is survive by two daughters, Valerie Wilson of Houston, Texas, and Laurie Wilson of Omaha, Nebraska; one son, Scott Wilson of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her former daughter-in-law, Mary Terry of Independence.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jeff Wilson; and four brothers, Lloyd Walton, Kenneth Walton, Donald Walton, and L.A. Walton.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved