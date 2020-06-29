LAMONT – Shirley Ann Rawson, 72, of Lamont, Iowa, passed away at home of natural causes on June 23, 2020. Per Shirley's wishes, she has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at Scout Park, Lamont, Iowa. Graveside services will be held later at Spring Grove Cemetery, Covington, Iowa. Memorials may be sent to her son at 305 Monroe Street, Lamont, IA 50650.



Shirley was born February 3, 1948, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Rosalind (Bigelow) Brown. She was a graduate of Starmont High School, Arlington, Iowa, class of 1966. Once out of high school, she lived in Mt, Pleasant, Iowa, and in Utah as a child caregiver and eventually she made it back to Iowa and began working for Collins Radio.



On August 29, 1970, Shirley married Danny Kaye Rawson in Urbana. They lived in the Walker, Alburnett, and Waubeek areas. They had a produce stand in Coggon. When Danny died on December 30, 1973, she moved to his parents' farm in Toddville, Iowa. In 1985, she moved back to her hometown of Lamont. Shirley worked in her son's grocery store in Lamont.



Shirley is survived by her son, Joseph Ray, Lamont, Iowa; daughter, Joanne (Jarrod) Lamphier, Lamont, Iowa; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and another on the way; seven siblings, Audrey Rubner of Oelwein, Iowa; Theodore (Deb) Brown of Lamont, Iowa; Randall Brown of Lamont, Iowa; Diana Cooper of Manchester, Iowa; Ronald (Nancy) Brown of Indianapolis, Indiana; Jacqueline Sadler of Dyersville, Iowa; and Bruce (Diane) Brown of Manchester, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Julie (Kevin) Butterfield of Toddville, Iowa; Lori (Bill) Schlotfelt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Doris Rawson of Robins; one brother-in-law, Lester Butterfield of Toddville, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; her mother- and father-in-law, Ferne and Joseph Rawson; special aunt and uncle, Lillian and Virgil Coonrod; and five brothers-in-law, Orlie Rawson, Carl (Kathy) Rawson, Jerry Cooper, Paul Sadler, and Scott Boots.





