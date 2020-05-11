Shirley Burco
OELWEIN – Shirley Burco, 86, a longtime resident of Oelwein, Iowa, ran to meet the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She didn't look back. Drive-thru viewings, for the passengers of one car at a time, are scheduled for Friday, May 15, from 12 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Oelwein.

A drive-in funeral is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, with Pastor Michael Holmen officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following the service with immediate family members only allowed at the gravesite (for safety). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mayo Clinic for Lewy Body Dementia Research.

To send condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 11, 2020.
