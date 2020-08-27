INDEPENDENCE – Shirley M. Arnold, 81, of Independence died on Thursday morning, August 27, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A private family memorial service will be held at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop with Pastor Janice Springer officiating. Public visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Fremont Township Cemetery, Winthrop.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as recommended by the Governor of Iowa, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at the services. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.
Shirley Mae Mott was born on July 24, 1939, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of Stanley M. "Zib" and Maud Lorene (Swinbank) Mott. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1958, and then graduated from cosmetology school in Cedar Rapids. On May 19, 1962, she was united in marriage to Ralph Hawkins. To this union four children were born – James, Michael, Christine, and Sue Ann. They later divorced.
On August 17, 1973, she was united in marriage to James Kent Arnold in Galena, Illinois. They lived and farmed on the family farm north of Winthrop. For many years, Shirley was a hairstylist at Kay's Beauty Shop in Winthrop. When she retired from hairstyling, Shirley helped Jim farm.
She was a member of the Church of Christ United in Winthrop, Women's Fellowship, and several card clubs.
After Jim's death in 2016, Shirley moved to Independence. Shirley enjoyed playing cards, quilting, puzzles, and going for gator rides with Jim. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Shirley is survived by her four children, James (Meshell) Hawkins of Independence, Michael Hawkins of Sacramento, California, Christine (John) Kerkove of Independence, and Sue Ann (Ron) Hoefer of Masonville; two stepsons, James Kent (Sheri) Arnold Jr. of Independence and
Scott J. (Angela) Arnold of Altoona; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Sheryl) Mott of Jesup; and two nieces and one nephew.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James K. Arnold Sr.; and a brother, Jimmy Mott.
