Shirley M. Miller Brace


1928 - 2019
Shirley M. Miller Brace Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Shirley M. Miller Brace, 91, of Independence, Iowa, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, at White Funeral Home in Independence. Burial was in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence.

Shirley M. Miller Brace was born on April 12, 1928, in Independence, the daughter of Raymond Cyrus and Nesida Abbott Gates. She graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1946. On November 27, 1947, she and Kenneth Dale Miller were married at the First Methodist Church in Independence.

Shirley and Kenneth, were dairy farmers north of Independence for 17 years. They also owned and operated Miller Trailer Court. She was secretary for Kenneth for 10 years when he was an Iowa State Representative. They also owned the Pinicon Hotel for two years. Kenneth passed away in 1982.

On January 9, 1988, Shirley married Loren Giles Brace at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. He passed away in 1998.

Mrs. Brace is survived by three sons, Larry (Rita) Miller of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Allen (Karen) Miller of North Aurora, Illinois, and Joel (Sylvia) Miller of Robins, Iowa; 6 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two step-daughters, Julie (Mike) Lenius and Janie (Alan) Kimball, both of Independence; two step-sons, David (Judy) Brace of Independence and Doug (Kathy) Brace of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and her special friend, Duane Werger of Independence.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Loyal "Buster" Gates and Raymond Gates.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
