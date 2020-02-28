Home

Shirley (Spencer) Malis


1916 - 2020
Shirley (Spencer) Malis Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Shirley (Spencer) Malis, 103, of Independence, passed away on February 25, 2020, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center of Independence. A visitation will be held at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo on Monday, March 2, from 10 to 11 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Entombment will occur on Thursday, March 5, at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, Florida.

Shirley Spencer was born November 16, 1916, in Flint, Michigan to Ray and Mamie Spencer. In 1952, she married Leo Malis. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and husband Leo.

A full obituary can be found at https://parrottandwood.com/obituaries/.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
