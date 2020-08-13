WEST BRANCH – Shirley R. Bentzinger, 93, formerly of Independence, passed away at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch, Iowa, on Sunday, August 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held in the late spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to White Funeral Home in Independence.
Shirley was born May 12, 1927, in Birmingham, Iowa, to Frank Maynard and Zenetta Edythe Storm Corry. The family moved to Los Angeles, California, in 1936 and Shirley attended school there, graduating from University High School in Westwood, California, in 1944. The family moved back to Keosauqua, Iowa, in 1945 and Shirley then attended the University of Iowa. She married Floyd Bentzinger on April 18, 1948, in Fairfield, Iowa.
The couple moved to Independence in 1956. Floyd was office manager at Bloom Manufacturing, and Shirley was employed by the Independence Community School District for 27 years.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence, past president of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and was involved in many community organizations.
Shirley is survived by her four children – Jacque (J.L.) McClure of Iowa City; Jerry of Richland, Washington, Kathy (Kevin) Pink of Marshalltown, Iowa; and Kris (Brian) Donnelly of Independence; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Janet Richardson of Mount Pleasant.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, and her parents.
