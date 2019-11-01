Home

Steven Keith "Steve" Chesmore


1955 - 2019
Steven Keith "Steve" Chesmore Obituary
LISBON – Steven Keith Chesmore, 64, of Lisbon passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids from 4 to 7 p.m.
He was born September 15, 1955, in Independence, Iowa, to Keith and Florence (Wilson) Chesmore. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence, Iowa, in 1973. He served in the Navy Seabees from July 1973 to September 1975. Steve was married to Linda Black on March 6, 1976, in Independence.
He was a car enthusiast and liked rebuilding them. He also enjoyed attending car shows and sharing his passion with his children and grandchildren. Steve also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and camping.
Steve is survived by his wife Linda; son Joshua (Tracey) Chesmore of Cedar Rapids, Iowa,; daughter Angie (Donnie) Goddard of Marion, Iowa; five grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, Samuel, Luxton, and Adalyn; his parents Keith and Florence Chesmore; sisters Lori (Jim) Conway and Diane (Don) Clouse; and brother Michael (Kris) Chesmore.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Logan Goddard.
Memorial donations may be directed to the . Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
